SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Police say the female suspect in a shooting at YouTube’s California headquarters is dead.

Police say she appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We have four victims who have all been transported for gunshot related injuries. We have one suspect who is deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted wound," San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini says. https://t.co/mRdpyhYtJ0 pic.twitter.com/Qhga3bewcb — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2018

There are three other victims with unknown injuries.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday that the victims have gunshot wounds and were taken to hospitals.

A spokesman for San Francisco General Hospital says it received three patients. Spokesman Brent Andrew says a 36-year-old man is in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman is in fair condition.

He says the hospital is expecting more patients but doesn’t know their conditions.

The active shooting situation happened at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon. The shooting appears to have happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe. People near the area reported hearing shots fired, police activity and lockdown procedures.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding. Police radio transmissions describe casualties being taken to local hospitals.

San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Stanford University hospital says it has received four or five patients from the incident.

Vadim Lavrusik, who was working at that facility, wrote on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

