PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of areas in western Pennsylvania are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm was located near West Liberty just before 8 p.m.

Allegheny County was one of several counties under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. At different points Tuesday night, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Greene counties were all affected by the warning.

Parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia are also affected by the warning.

The NWS says the affected areas could see minor hail, trees damaged and power outages.

Allegheny County is also under a flood watch through 2 a.m. Wednesday, and a flood advisory has been issued for the Ohio River through Friday evening.

