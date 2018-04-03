WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of areas in western Pennsylvania are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm was located near West Liberty just before 8 p.m.

Allegheny County was one of several counties under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. At different points Tuesday night, Washington, Indiana, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Greene counties were all affected by the warning.

Parts of east central Ohio and northern West Virginia are also affected by the warning.

The NWS says the affected areas could see minor hail, trees damaged and power outages.

Allegheny County is also under a flood watch through 2 a.m. Wednesday, and a flood advisory has been issued for the Ohio River through Friday evening.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch