WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Wilkins Township Police are searching for a missing teenager who they say may be endangered.

Police say 14-year-old Alexander “Alex” Reed was last seen at Trinity Christian School in Forest Hills around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. He left school without taking his cell phone with him.

alexander reed missing Wilkins Township Police Searching For Missing Juvenile

(Photo Credit: Wilkins Township Police)

According to police, the teen may be depressed and “his mental health needs to be diagnosed.”

Reed is described as biracial with a medium skin tone. He’s about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a button-down shirt, a dark green Carhartt jacket and black Nike shoes. He may be carrying a backpack.

Anyone who sees Reed or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

