WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Wilkins Township Police are searching for a missing teenager who they say may be endangered.

Police say 14-year-old Alexander “Alex” Reed was last seen at Trinity Christian School in Forest Hills around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. He left school without taking his cell phone with him.

According to police, the teen may be depressed and “his mental health needs to be diagnosed.”

Reed is described as biracial with a medium skin tone. He’s about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a button-down shirt, a dark green Carhartt jacket and black Nike shoes. He may be carrying a backpack.

Anyone who sees Reed or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.