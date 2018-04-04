By Janelle Sheetz With a thriving cultural scene, it’s no surprise that Pittsburgh is home to plenty of great musicians — and when making a living as an artist is so difficult, it’s crucial that they get support from their community. And with frequent live shows, plenty of independent records stores, and even record labels, Pittsburgh has no shortage of ways you can show your love to your favorite area band. Here are some of the best ways to support the local scene.

Club Cafe

56-58 S. 12th St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 431-4950

www.clubcafelive.com One of the best ways to support musicians and even enjoy music is to take it in live, and plenty of venues across the city host local acts, whether as openers for national touring acts at venues like Mr. Smalls and Stage AE or headlining a show of their own at Altar Bar or the Smiling Moose. But over on the South Side, music lovers can get their fix nightly at the intimate Club Cafe, sometimes even twice with both early and late shows.

SuperMonkey Recording Co.

813 E. Warrington Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

www.ilovesupermonkey.com SuperMonkey does a little bit of everything — as a promoter, record store, and record label, they’ve got it down, whether you’re looking to snag a rare vinyl or looking to catch a show from artists on their roster. They also showcase local talent with their PennRock Scholarship, an annual event offering musicians a chance at recording a four-track EP with SuperMonkey, 24 hours of studio time, 100 pressed vinyls, and more, making it an awesome opportunity for musicians looking to advance their careers.

Dave’s Music Mine

120 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 488-8800

www.davesmusicmine.com Pittsburgh is home to a few great record stores — Dave's Music Mine on the South Side is but one, with thousands of titles in stock, both new and used. But Dave's Music Mine is also a friend to local musicians, selling tickets to local shows and offering to stock records and CDs on consignment. The store will also gladly hang your band's posters or play your CD in the store for shoppers to hear. Don't forget to stop in later this month for Record Store Day!

Millvale Music Festival

220 North Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15209

www.millvalemusic.org With events like the annual Three Rivers Arts Festival and Thrival, Pittsburgh is getting into the ever-popular musical-festival scene. But for a showcase of local talent, check out the Millvale Music Festival in May. The day-long event features musicians of all genres spread across venues in Millvale, allowing fans to both see their favorites and discover something new.