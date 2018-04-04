WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police and the bomb squad investigated a possible suspicious package outside of PNC Park during the Pittsburgh Pirates game Wednesday evening.

Pittsburgh Police cordoned off the area at the corner of Federal Street and W. General Robinson, near the Roberto Clemente Bridge, around 6 p.m.

KDKA’s Julie Grant reports from the scene that the bomb squad appeared to be focusing on a FedEx box in that area.

A robot was brought in, but officials later said no explosive device was found.

They cleared the scene around 7:30 p.m.

