PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a man in their care appeared in court for sentencing.

Adam Haynes and his wife, Pamela McNeal, were charged in the 2015 death of 54-year-old David Fuhrman.

Today, they were sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.

Police said Haynes and McNeal were supposed to be caring for Fuhrman, but failed to get medical help for him.

Court documents indicate Fuhrman, who reportedly functioned as a 5-year-old, had been in the couple’s care for about 15 years. He had not received medical care for over a year despite his declining condition.

Police say they found Fuhrman dead in his bed, severely malnourished, only weighing 76 pounds, with multiple sores and wounds on his back and elbows. He died from sepsis, pneumonia and severe malnutrition.