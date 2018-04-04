WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh is closed due to a landslide.

According to PennDOT, the inbound lanes are closed as the landslide is causing the road to buckle.

As of 11:30 a.m., the outbound lanes were open, but they could also be closed later.

The closure is likely to last for the rest of the week, but could extend to several weeks.

Meanwhile, landslides have also closed sections of Powers Run Road in Fox Chapel and Broadhead Road in Moon.

