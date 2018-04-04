Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — It was demolition day in Westmoreland County on Wednesday, where crews were hard at work tearing down a bunch of run-down homes.

Workers brought down four buildings along 10th Street in New Kensington.

The homes have been flagged for demolition for years, but the city’s code enforcement officer says paperwork has been holding the project up.

“At one point, somebody filed that there was endangered bats possibly in here. So, we had to go through and verify with the Game Commission that that wasn’t the case before we could even proceed,” said David Knox, of New Kensington Code Enforcement.

“There’s other places in town that are like that, too,” said New Kensington resident William Steffy. “They should be condemned and tore down.”

Block grant money is paying for the demolition.