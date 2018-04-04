WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Penn National Gaming is the sole and winning bidder for a fifth new mini-casino license authorized by Pennsylvania, potentially giving the company a state-leading fourth casino.

Penn National won Wednesday’s auction by submitting a bid just $3 over the $7.5 million minimum.

A Penn National spokesman says the company hasn’t picked a specific location yet. But the general location Penn National identified seems to ensure it’ll be built in southern Berks County, either in the city of Reading, its suburbs or along a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Spokesman Eric Schippers says Penn National hopes to protect its flagship Hollywood Casino, about 25 miles to the west, plus draw patrons from suburban Philadelphia and the Reading and Lancaster areas.

Bidding was open to owners of all casino licenses in Pennsylvania.

