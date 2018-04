PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) – If you think Pittsburgh isn’t a canine-friendly city, The Trust for Public Land believes you’re barking up the wrong tree.

The organization has released its 2018 dog park rankings for the nation’s 100 largest cities. Pittsburgh tied for 13th best, along with Anchorage and Albuquerque.

Pittsburgh has seven dog parks in the city, which translates into 2.3 per 100,000 city residents. The trust did not take into account suburban dog parks.

