Rania Harris stopped by PTL to make an orthodox Easter feast!

Roast Lamb and Vegetable Gratin

6 garlic cloves

3 pounds potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Salt and freshly ground pepper 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 large sweet onions, very thinly sliced

6 medium tomatoes, cored and thinly sliced

1 cup dry white wine

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 bone in leg of lamb, about 8 – 10 pounds

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

In a large roasting pan, arrange potatoes in a single layer. Season the potatoes with salt, pepper, and some of the thyme and chopped garlic. Layer the sliced onions on top; season as with the potatoes and layer the tomatoes on top of the onions. Repeat seasonings. Pour the white wine and olive oil over the vegetables. Trim the thicker portions of fat from the lamb leg and season the meat with salt and pepper. Place a sturdy rack directly on top of the vegetables in the roasting pan. Set the lamb on the rack, so that the juices will drip into the gratin. Roast, uncovered, for about 15 – 20 minutes per pound until meat thermometer reaches 140 – 145 degrees internal temperature, for medium rare. If you want your meat to reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees, for medium, roast for about 20 – 25 minutes per pound.

To serve: Allow lamb to sit for 20 minutes – carve into thin slices and arrange on warmed dinner plates with vegetable gratin on the side.

Roasted Artichoke Hearts Provencal

1 pound frozen artichoke hearts, thawed

2 tablespoons pitted kalamata olives

1 tablespoon capers

2 strips orange zest (removed with a vegetable peeler)

2 Roma tomatoes, quartered lengthwise

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3 tablespoons dry white wine

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup torn fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Toss the artichoke hearts, olives, capers, orange zest, tomatoes and garlic with the wine, olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and roast, stirring once or twice, until the tomatoes are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

Transfer to a platter, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with more salt and top with the basil.

Serves: 4