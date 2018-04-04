Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to Ruth’s Chris Steak House early Wednesday morning, after one of the signs caught fire.

Someone spotted flames coming from the sign on Six PPG Place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews quickly pulled the sign from the building, putting out the flames.

It didn’t appear the fire spread to the inside of the building, but light smoke was found inside.

The Allegheny County Health Department will be called because the kitchen sustained smoke and water damage.

A fire investigator was also called to the scene to determine the cause.

It’s unclear if the restaurant will be able to open as scheduled.