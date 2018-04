Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER (KDKA) – A tree and power lines fell on a school bus in Shaler Wednesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Mount Royal Boulevard and Bridle Road.

The bus driver and students on board were not injured.

However, one person in a second vehicle involved in the incident was injured.

Crews are working to clear the tree in order to reopen the road.

