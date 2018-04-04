U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the shooting yesterday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the White House on February 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. Yesterday's tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida left 17 people dead. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that DHS and the Pentagon will be working closely with governors in the affected states.

WATCH LIVE: Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen says @POTUS has asked the Department of Defense and DHS to deploy National Guard to the Southwest border. https://t.co/MUsnITkFpX pic.twitter.com/9CAzcsjnb5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 4, 2018

She says that deployment will be done as expeditiously as possible and that Guard troops could begin heading to the border as soon as Wednesday night.

Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.

Trump has been frustrated by Congress’ refusal to fund building a wall along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings.

