By Amy Wadas
WEST LIBERTY (KDKA) – Black ice might have caused an early Thursday morning crash in West Liberty.

According to police, the crash happened on West Liberty Avenue near the South Busway around 6:10 a.m.

A car crashed into a utility pole, which brought down power lines. Then, the pole fell onto an SUV in the Matthews International parking lot.

Black ice could be to blame for the crash. The road looked slick and temperatures were under the freezing mark at that time of morning.

Duquesne Light crews responded to the scene as a precaution. However, power service was not affected by the crash.

The road was closed for a brief period of time while crews cleaned up the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

