Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The man who was struck and killed along McKnight Road in Ross Township early Wednesday morning is now being identified as a former professional wrestler.

According to police, the incident happened on McKnight Road around 5:30 a.m.

The victim, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as 71-year-old Thomas M. Sullivan, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Sullivan, of Ross Township, was also known by his professional name “Luscious” Johnny Valiant, a former WWE wrestler and manager. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

The WWE has released a statement on his death. It reads in part:

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. WWE extends its condolences to Valiant’s family, friends and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71. https://t.co/vNfhyVo3Pb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018

“The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital, but we are very early on in the investigation, but we are still looking into what might have happened because of visibility because of the time of day,” Ross Township Police Det. Brian Kohlhepp said.

KDKA’s Rick Dayton Reports:

Police said the pickup truck was headed toward Pittsburgh, near the intersection with Siebert Road.

“As far as we can tell, he was only struck by the one vehicle. It was traveling southbound, and we do have other witnesses. There was other traffic on McKnight at the time, so we were able to speak with people who actually witnessed the accident,” Det. Kohlhepp said.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation.

Valiant competed as a pro wrestler in the ’70s and ’80s.