PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found Thursday afternoon in an empty lot in Mt. Washington.

Officials have set up a perimeter just off of Sycamore Street.

Authorities say two men found the remains on a dirt path and over a steep hillside in an empty lot.

Special equipment is being brought in to retrieve the remains. Officials say it appears they have been there for some time.

