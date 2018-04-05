EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a badly decomposed body was found Thursday afternoon in an empty lot in Mt. Washington.

Officials have set up a perimeter just off of Sycamore Street.

Authorities say two men found the remains on a dirt path and over a steep hillside in an empty lot.

Special equipment is being brought in to retrieve the remains. Officials say it appears they have been there for some time.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

