PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of a 3-year-old girl are facing several charges after their daughter tested positive for cocaine.

The couple, 27-year-old Arielle Jolly and 29-year-old Joseph Brownlee of Nemacolin, took their daughter to a nearby hospital last week when they thought she was having a seizure.

Officials say she had a blank look on her face, she was drooling and sweating.

She was in stable condition when she was transferred from that hospital to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

When the child’s urine was tested, officials say it showed there was cocaine in her system. When Brownlee and Jolly were questioned about that by a doctor, investigators say they appeared to be shocked, and initially said they had friends visit their home and maybe one of them left the drugs there.

But when the child’s parents were tested for cocaine, their test results were also positive.

Brownlee and Jolly face several charges, including felony child endangerment. Both are free on bond, but have a hearing later this month.