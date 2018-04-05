EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Jordy Mercer, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer has been medically cleared to play and will start tonight against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, batting eighth in the lineup.

Mercer missed the previous game with a jammed right pinky finger, which occurred on a pickoff attempt during the fourth inning of the team’s home opener on Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

“The best thing is two fingers is good for me for throwing the ball. The biggest thing for me, which I knew, was gripping a bat. We were able to put some things together with my batting glove to help out.”

Although Mercer did not play Wednesday night against Minnesota, manager Clint Hurdle said he was available to come off the bench if needed to pinch hit. Mercer said he was ready to go if called upon.

“I took some swings in the [batting] cage, which is good news,” he said. “It’s all about getting the swelling down and to grip a bat, that’s the biggest thing.”

This is the Pirates’ starting lineup against the Reds:

1. Josh Harrison, 2nd Base
2. Gregory Polanco, Right Field
3. Starling Marte, Center Field
4. Josh Bell, 1st Base
5. Corey Dickerson, Left Field
6. David Freese, 3rd Base
7. Francisco Cervelli, Catcher
8. Mercer, Shortstop
9. Steven Brault, Pitcher

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch