PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Shuman Detention Center escapee has been apprehended after being on the run for several days.

According to police Raymontay Green was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. in Hazelwood.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies believed Green was at a home in the 200 block of Winston Street. When they arrived, they observed Green climbing out of a second story window.

When Green saw the home was surrounded by police, he climbed back inside. Deputies eventually found him hiding under a bed.

However, he allegedly did not comply with the deputies’ commands. As a result, deputies used a Taser on Green in order to take him into custody.

Green was transported to Allegheny General Hospital before being taken back to the Shuman Detention Center.

Two other escapees were caught within two days of the escape last month.