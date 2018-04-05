Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration hasn’t determined how many troops it will seek to have deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

That’s according to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Thursday morning, who says: “We’re going to be sending as many troops as we need.”

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Wednesday clearing the way for the deployment of National Guard troops to the border, but it will ultimately be up to the four border-state governors to finalize the numbers and precise timing.

Nielsen says the administration wants the National Guard’s help providing surveillance along the border and maintenance for border patrol vehicles and aircraft to free up law enforcement assets for securing the border.

Nielsen says she will be speaking again Thursday with California Gov. Jerry Brown about earning his support for the deployment.

Meanwhile, Trump is praising the Mexican government for breaking up a “caravan” of Central American migrants and avoiding “a giant scene” at the U.S. border.

In a Thursday morning tweet, the president credits “the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them.”

Trump has seized on news reports that the migrant group was traveling toward the U.S. Organizers of the migrant group said they never intended to reach the U.S. border.

The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border. Because of the Trump Administrations actions, Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low. Stop drugs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2018

Trump adds that “Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low.”

