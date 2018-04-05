Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the Democrat is backing a package of forthcoming legislation that’s designed to improve protections in Pennsylvania against workplace sexual harassment and discrimination.

Wolf’s announcement Thursday with Democratic lawmakers comes amid revelations of misconduct allegations against several lawmakers and state agreements to pay more than $3 million to settle sexual misconduct claims over the past decade.

The proposals include extending from 180 days to two years the period in which victims and whistleblowers can file a court complaint and allowing them to seek punitive damages in workplace discrimination cases.

It also would extend state anti-discrimination laws to all workplaces, from workplaces with at least four employees. Wolf also supports mandatory training for employees and supervisors to prevent discrimination and harassment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)