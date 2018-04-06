Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person has died following a police pursuit and crash in Armstrong County on Friday evening.

According to emergency dispatchers, the chase ended in a vehicle crash along Route 422 between Kimmel School and Lawton Roads, near the Fox’s Pizza, in Plum Creek Township.

It was first reported around 7:45 p.m.

There’s no word yet on where or how the pursuit began. The name of the person who died has also not been released.

Several police departments responded to the scene, including officers from Elderton and Kiski Township, as well as state police.

