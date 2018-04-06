EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Beaver County fortune teller didn’t see her pending arrest in the cards.

According to police, 27-year-old Sophey Mills, of Psychic and Tarot Card Readings by Sophia in Center Township, was arrested on Thursday.

Multiple people contacted Pennsylvania State Police to file reports about the business.

Fortune telling is illegal in Pennsylvania, but the law is rarely enforced.

Mills is facing misdemeanor charges of fortune telling and felony charges of theft by deception.

If convicted, Mills could spend up to two years in prison.

