NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A juror in Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault retrial is under scrutiny for allegedly saying he thinks the comedian is guilty.

Cosby’s lawyers asked Friday that the juror be removed from the retrial, which begins Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

A prospective juror says in an affidavit that a man selected as the 11th juror said of Cosby “he’s guilty” and added “we can all be done and get out of here.”

Cosby’s lawyers are concerned some people considered for the jury may have heard the exchange.

The man’s name is being kept confidential and it’s not possible to reach him for comment.

Prosecutors had no comment on the two jurors’ alleged conversation.

The prospective juror is a black woman whose removal from consideration Wednesday led to a showdown over the jury’s racial makeup.

