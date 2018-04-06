Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly shooting her husband in the head in a dispute over breakfast after a night of doing drugs.

According to police, the incident happened at a home in the 300 block of Imel Road in Saltlick Township, Fayette County on Thursday.

Rachel Eutsey told police she and her husband, John Maki, left their home to purchase crack cocaine around 1:30 a.m. and took their 8-month-old child with them.

With the child still in the car, Eutsey and Maki allegedly smoked some of the crack in the parking lot of a bar. Then, they returned home to smoke the rest and fell asleep.

When they woke up, they began to argue about breakfast.

Sources close to the investigation say Maki was not satisfied with the type of oats Eutsey allegedly bought and served him.

Eutsey told police Maki began to assault and choke her. Eutsey allegedly grabbed a gun from her father’s bedroom and returned to her own bedroom, where the altercation with Maki continued.

Maki allegedly threw a baseball bat out of an open door and began to yell at Eutsey as he approached her in a hallway.

Eutsey told police she pointed the gun at Maki and fired in an attempt to scare him. However, the shot struck Maki in the head.

Eutsey called 911 to report the shooting and was taken into custody when officers arrived.

Maki was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Eutsey is being charged with attempted homicide.

