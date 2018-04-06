Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Imagine the sun shining, a warm breeze coming off the river, and plenty of food at every turn.

Pittsburgh Food Truck Park co-owner Matt Lang says this is going to be the place to be, especially when the weather gets warmer.

“It’s riverfront, and Pittsburgh loves the rivers,” says Lang. “We’re going to be extremely family-friendly, [and] really easy to get to on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.”

So where is this magical place? Right inside the Millvale Riverfront Park near the 40th Street Bridge.

“It’s definitely a fun night out,” says Ben Dougherty, the owner of Pittsburgh Po’Boy. “You have your pick and everyone in the family is going to get something they enjoy.”

The concept isn’t new. Lots of other cities have food truck parks, but this will be the first in Pittsburgh.

“The food truck park concept and what they have going on here is phenomenal for Pittsburgh,” said Jim Matz, the co-owner of Cousins Maine Lobster.

Pittsburgh Food Truck Park on PTL:

There will be picnic tables, beer, and fire pits, and when everything is up and running, there will be a full bar, yard games and live music.

“It’s just getting started, and there’s tons of room to grow. We’re definitely going to be growing ourselves,” Lang said. “I know there’s a ton of new trucks coming out soon, so it’s got a lot of opportunity to grow.”

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Po’Boy and Cousins Maine Lobster food trucks were setting up shop. There will be at least four trucks each day the park is open.

“That’s what’s so great, is that you can have a little bit of everything,” Leslie Matz, co-owner of Cousins Maine Lobster, said. “I think that’s what makes it more enjoyable, bring your kids and your dogs and your outside. I just think that atmosphere aspect of the food truck business is great.”

Right now, the food park will be open Friday nights and all day on Saturday with more hours being added as we get closer to summer.

For more information on the Pittsburgh Food Truck Park, visit their website here and their Facebook page here.