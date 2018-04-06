Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

King Midas

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

King Midas is an older guy who wants to be king of his domain. Since he arrived, he’s been working hard on building his confidence. He loves greeting friendly faces, and snuggling up to people for cuddles. King Midas is a nice boy who would like all the household affection to be centered on him, and playing with kids would make his day even more. This means he would do best as the only kitty in the home. If he sounds like the best companion in your family, stop by for a playdate with King Midas today!

To find out more about how to adopt King Midas, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Trixie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I’m Trixie! I’m 2-years-old. I’m a sweet, quiet girl, though I can be a little timid and independent with people I don’t know. I have been at the shelter for a few months and would love to have a family of my own.

Check out video of Trixie here! For more information, please contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Trixie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Domino

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Aren’t those eyes beautiful? Say hello to Domino!

Domino is a 1-year-old Husky mix and was found as a stray in New Kensington. This handsome guy has a lot of energy and still acts like a big puppy. We recommend that he goes into a home that is willing to work with him and get him the training he needs. Domino is a very friendly guy, and although he does need some work, we know that he will be worth it!

To find out more about how to adopt Domino, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

