Ryan Mayer

As we enter cut day at The Masters today before heading into the weekend of play, Jordan Spieth finds himself atop the leaderboard once more, leading the way at 6-under par. Several other big names are lurking inside the Top 10 as Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, and Matt Kuchar are all within striking distance.

While the rest of the world’s best players try to chase Spieth down over the weekend, fans will have additional viewing options to complement the 63rd consecutive year of television broadcast coverage from CBS.

CBSSports.com and the CBS Sport App, available on smartphones and tablets, will carry over 110 hours of live broadcast coverage of golf’s signature event throughout the weekend. In order to tune in to the live stream, follow this link.

In addition to the coverage streaming online and via the CBS Sports App, CBS All-Access subscribers will be able to tune in to coverage from Augusta as the race for this year’s Green Jacket concludes. All coverage of the tournament streaming online is provided by Masters.com.

Of course, there will be the traditional TV coverage as well, airing live on your local CBS affiliate beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday and running until 7 p.m. Eastern. For Sunday’s final round, coverage begins an hour earlier, at 2 p.m. Eastern, and runs through the conclusion of the tournament.