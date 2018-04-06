Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle drove off a bridge and ended up in the Monongahela River in Munhall on Friday evening.

Emergency dispatchers say the incident was first reported just before 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Waterfront Drive, near Sandcastle.

According to Allegheny County’s Twitter page, the vehicle went off the bridge and over an embankment before landing in the river.

Munhall: 1000 block of E. Waterfront Dr. – Vehicle drove off a bridge and landed down embankment into the Monongahela River. Occupants are out of the vehicle but stuck at bottom of a cliff. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 6, 2018

Everyone in the vehicle managed to get out, but they were then stuck at the bottom of the embankment.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the person transported to the hospital or what caused the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.