PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a toy set from a popular children’s TV show.

The recall affects flashlights from the Nickelodeon kids show “Paw Patrol.”

The “Deluxe Marshall Hat” set comes with a flashlight that attaches to the side of a firefighter hat. The CPSC says the batteries in the flashlight can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards.

There have been a total of four reports of the flashlights overheating, but no one has been injured.

Flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are being recalled. The SKU number and date codes can be found on labels under the ear on the hat.

Parents should take the flashlight away from children, remove the batteries and throw the flashlight away.

Customers can contact Spirit Halloween and provide a photo of the SKU number and date codes on the label for a full refund.

More information can be found on the CPSC website and the Spirit Halloween website.