PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 99-year-old man who has been working as an usher at Pirates games since he was 18 years old will not be back this season.

Phil Coyne told The Incline he’s “too shaky” to continue the job, saying he’s been struggling with his balance for a few months and has been recovering from a fall that happened two weeks ago.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly released the following statement Friday afternoon:

“Legends never really retire. Having worked his first Pirates game at the age of 18 in 1936, Phil remains number one on our organizational seniority list and will always have a place on our team. If Phil has indeed worked his last Pirates game, he has served our fans with incredible grace and distinction and he certainly has earned the right to watch Pirates games with his feet up from the comfort of his easy chair. We very much look forward to April 27, when Phil and nearly 200 of his family and friends will be our guests as we celebrate Phil’s 100th birthday during a special pre-game ceremony.”

Last year, Coyne was honored with a custom jersey for his 99th birthday, and Aug. 29 was declared “Phil Coyne Day” by the Pittsburgh City Council.

