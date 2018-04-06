Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who authorities say has a history of scamming people at airports is now accused in New Jersey of cheating a man out of $200.

Port Authority police say 43-year-old Michael Borovetz, of Pittsburgh, approached a 55-year-old man at Newark Liberty International airport on Tuesday. He asked to borrow money for a hotel room, claiming his flight had been canceled, and told the man he would pay him back.

The victim gave the man $200, but soon became suspicious and notified police.

Port Authority officials say they had a previous report of Borovetz allegedly buying a refundable airline ticket so he could enter the airport’s secure area and scam victims.

Borovetz was arrested Thursday at a hotel on the airport grounds. He’s charged with theft by deception.

It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)