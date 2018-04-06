EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who authorities say has a history of scamming people at airports is now accused in New Jersey of cheating a man out of $200.

Port Authority police say 43-year-old Michael Borovetz, of Pittsburgh, approached a 55-year-old man at Newark Liberty International airport on Tuesday. He asked to borrow money for a hotel room, claiming his flight had been canceled, and told the man he would pay him back.

The victim gave the man $200, but soon became suspicious and notified police.

Port Authority officials say they had a previous report of Borovetz allegedly buying a refundable airline ticket so he could enter the airport’s secure area and scam victims.

Borovetz was arrested Thursday at a hotel on the airport grounds. He’s charged with theft by deception.

It wasn’t known Friday if he’s retained an attorney.

