STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says the Pittsburgh Popcorn Company in the Strip District has a serious rodent problem.

A consumer alert says the facility on 21st Street has an “extensive” mouse infestation.

According to the ACHD’s report, they found “thousands” of droppings when they inspected the building Thursday. Droppings were found in storage and ware-washing areas.

The report says droppings were even found inside of a popcorn popping machine and on top of prep tables, popcorn seasoning mixers and containers used to store bags of popcorn.

Health inspectors also spotted dead and live mice.

