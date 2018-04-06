Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 30 will be closed in East Pittsburgh starting Friday afternoon.

PennDOT announced late Friday morning that eastbound Route 30 would close to traffic around 1 p.m. due to the sagging roadway. Crews have been working to fix a deep crack in the road between the east and westbound lanes.

Crews will begin roadway excavation and continue drilling after the closure.

Drivers can follow the posted detour from Electric Avenue in North Braddock:

Posted Detour

• From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek

• Turn right onto Braddock Avenue

• Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

• Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corp Way

• Turn right onto eastbound Route 30

• End detour

Westbound Route 30 remains closed.

The total closure of Route 30 will last for at least a week.

