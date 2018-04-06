Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — A startup in Texas is setting its sights on providing hotel guests with an out-of-this-world view.

The company announced that they plan to launch a “luxury space hotel” within the next four years.

Orion Span revealed their plan at the Space 2.0 Summit in California on April 5.

“We are launching the first-ever affordable luxury space hotel,” founder and CEO Frank Bunger said while unveiling the company’s design for the Aurora Space Station.

Although Bunger calls a 12-day stay in the orbiting hotel “affordable,” the company has put a hefty price tag on the trip. Orion Span says tourist packages start at $9.5 million, which is just under $792,000 a night to leisurely orbit the Earth.

We're excited to announce Aurora Space Station, the world's first luxury space hotel. Waitlist reservations are now open. https://t.co/xSYcdeJbAo @OrionSpan #AuroraStation pic.twitter.com/6MKp6iPGns — Orion Span (@OrionSpan) April 5, 2018

In comparison to other space trips made by private citizens, Orion Span’s space hotel is actually much cheaper than previous journeys to space. Seven non-astronauts have flown up to the International Space Station (ISS) since 2001. The trips reportedly costed between $20 million and $40 million each time.

“The goal when we started the company was to create that innovation to make simplicity possible, and by making simplicity possible, we drive a tremendous amount of cost out of it,” Bunger told Space.com.

The Orion Span founder added that the company’s long-term goal is to actually sell space on their orbiting modules to people who want a “space condo.”

The Houston-based company has a target date of late 2021 for the launch of Aurora Station, with guests arriving sometime in 2022. Right now, Orion is accepting $80,000 deposits for people looking to take their next vacation in space.