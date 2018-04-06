EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) – A woman is claiming in a lawsuit that a house that was turned into a shrine to then-presidential candidate Donald Trump played a part in a car accident in which she was severely injured.

The suit by Kelly Roadman contends the shrine acted as a distraction when another driver struck her car in October 2016.

The home in Unity Township, Pennsylvania, that became known as the “Trump House” was painted like an American flag, with a 12-foot-high waving Trump cutout out front.

youngstown trump house Woman Blames Westmoreland Co. Trump House For Car Crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Tribune-Review reports that Roadman’s car was struck when a driver tried to turn left to view the display. She is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

The property owner could not be reached for comment.

