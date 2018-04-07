EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five family members who were all allegedly involved in a drug trafficking organization are facing charges for selling drugs that resulted in fatal overdoses.

The organization involved twin brothers Brad and Greg Reed, the Reeds’ cousins Justin McBride and Richard Ruby, and McBride’s wife, Antoinette.

According to officials, the five people distributed heroin and fentanyl from January 2014 to December 2017.

Justin is accused of distributing fentanyl to someone who overdosed and died in October 2016, then distributing heroin and fentanyl to someone who overdosed and died in January 2017.

Brad, Greg and Justin are all accused of distributing heroin and fentanyl to victims who overdosed and had to be revived with naloxone.

Officials say throughout the almost 4-year period, Brad, Justin and Antoinette all allegedly possessed heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and/or crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

All five people are accused of using houses in Hazelwood and Munhall to manufacture and distribute heroin and fentanyl.

A grand jury indicted all five Allegheny County residents on charges of violating federal narcotics and firearms laws.

