EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Bullskin Township, Fayette County, Local TV, Shannon Lynch

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a Fayette County man stabbed a woman with a knife during dinner late Friday night.

According to state police, 41-year-old Shannon Lynch was having dinner with a woman in a Bullskin Township home around 11 p.m. when the two got into an argument.

Police say Lynch “took offense to the texture of his steak” and began to assault the woman. During the assault, Lynch allegedly picked up a steak knife and stabbed the woman in the arm.

Lynch then left the house, and police say his current whereabouts are unknown.

A warrant has been issued for Lynch’s arrest. He faces aggravated assault charges.

Anyone who sees Lynch or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Uniontown.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch