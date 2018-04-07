Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a Fayette County man stabbed a woman with a knife during dinner late Friday night.

According to state police, 41-year-old Shannon Lynch was having dinner with a woman in a Bullskin Township home around 11 p.m. when the two got into an argument.

Police say Lynch “took offense to the texture of his steak” and began to assault the woman. During the assault, Lynch allegedly picked up a steak knife and stabbed the woman in the arm.

Lynch then left the house, and police say his current whereabouts are unknown.

A warrant has been issued for Lynch’s arrest. He faces aggravated assault charges.

Anyone who sees Lynch or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Police in Uniontown.

