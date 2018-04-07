Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing woman from Pittsburgh’s West End.

According to police, 59-year-old Kim Moscatiello was last seen Wednesday evening at a home in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive.

No further details on her disappearance have been released.

Moscatiello is a white woman with dark blonde hair. No further description has been released.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is is asked to call Missing Persons at (412) 323-7141.

