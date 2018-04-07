EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s western Pennsylvania vs. eastern Pennsylvania for the first round of the NHL playoffs this year.

The Penguins have been set for the playoffs since last Saturday, and Friday’s victory earned them home ice advantage. The only question left was who would they be playing?

The results of Saturday’s games gave us our answer.

penguins flyers Penguins To Take On Flyers In First Round Of NHL Playoffs

Left: Sidney Crosby (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images), Right: Claude Giroux (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Penguins will be facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.

The schedule has not yet been released, but the series should start on Wednesday or Thursday. Tickets for the first two home games went on sale earlier this week.

