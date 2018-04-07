Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s western Pennsylvania vs. eastern Pennsylvania for the first round of the NHL playoffs this year.

The Penguins have been set for the playoffs since last Saturday, and Friday’s victory earned them home ice advantage. The only question left was who would they be playing?

The results of Saturday’s games gave us our answer.

The Penguins will be facing off against the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena.

The schedule has not yet been released, but the series should start on Wednesday or Thursday. Tickets for the first two home games went on sale earlier this week.