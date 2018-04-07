Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT has posted a new detour following the collapse of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh.

The new detour is as follows:

New Posted Westbound Route 30 Detour

• From westbound Route 30, traffic will turn right onto Greensburg Pike in North Versailles Township

• Greensburg Pike becomes Monroeville Avenue

• Turn left onto the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130)

• Turn right onto Brown Avenue (Route 130)

• Brown Avenue becomes Beulah Road

• Turn left onto William Penn Highway

• Turn left onto the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East

• Follow I-376 to Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) interchange

• End detour

The eastbound detour remains unchanged.

Posted Eastbound Route 30 Detour

• From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek

• Turn right onto Braddock Avenue

• Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

• Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corp Way

• Turn right onto eastbound Route 30

• End detour

Repairs will likely take months after a section of the road collapsed 30 to 40 feet in a landslide Saturday.