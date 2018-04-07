EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT has posted a new detour following the collapse of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh.

The new detour is as follows:

New Posted Westbound Route 30 Detour
• From westbound Route 30, traffic will turn right onto Greensburg Pike in North Versailles Township
• Greensburg Pike becomes Monroeville Avenue
• Turn left onto the Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130)
• Turn right onto Brown Avenue (Route 130)
• Brown Avenue becomes Beulah Road
• Turn left onto William Penn Highway
• Turn left onto the ramp to westbound (inbound) I-376 Parkway East
• Follow I-376 to Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) interchange
• End detour

The eastbound detour remains unchanged.

Posted Eastbound Route 30 Detour
• From eastbound Route 30, all traffic will take the ramp to Electric Avenue toward East Pittsburgh/Turtle Creek
• Turn right onto Braddock Avenue
• Turn left onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
• Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corp Way
• Turn right onto eastbound Route 30
• End detour

Repairs will likely take months after a section of the road collapsed 30 to 40 feet in a landslide Saturday.

