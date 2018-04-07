EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – One person reportedly died after a fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department says the 4-alarm blaze broke out on the 50th floor shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

President Donald Trump tweeted about 45 minutes later that the fire was out. Trump says it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Photos posted on Twitter show flames and smoke coming out of windows at the midtown skyscraper.

The FDNY reported that one civilian was seriously injured.

Police sources told CBS2 in New York that a man has died of his injuries.

Four firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Eric Trump, the president’s second-oldest son, tweeted that the fire was in a residential apartment at the tower.

