BERLIN (AP) – Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city’s historic downtown area.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

