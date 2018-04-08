EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
HARRISON, Ohio (AP) – Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.

The U.S. agriculture department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reports that J.T.M. Provisions Co. of Harrison had received two consumer complaints of extraneous material contamination. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consuming the products.

They come in a sealed plastic tray with a paper sleeve in products labeled “Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef.” Federal authorities say they were produced last September, but they are concerned that some remain frozen in customers’ refrigerators or freezers.

They were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The service says they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

