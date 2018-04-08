EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Juvenile Charged, Juvenile Court, Ohio, Youth Treatment

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Four teenagers charged after a sandbag thrown from an Ohio highway overpass killed a Michigan man have been sentenced to a program at a youth treatment facility.

Police say the boys, who were then 13 or 14, threw rocks and sandbags onto Interstate 75 near downtown Toledo in December. One sandbag smashed through a car windshield and injured a rider, 22-year-old Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, who later died.

The boys apologized to Byrd’s family in juvenile court Friday. The judge said they could end up in juvenile detention for years if they don’t complete programming of unspecified length at the youth treatment center.

Byrd’s family was upset, calling the sentence too light.

The judge says the treatment program could help change the boys’ behavior better than juvenile detention can.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Deputy53 says:
    April 8, 2018 at 8:02 AM

    Wow! A death occurs, and THIS is the best Liberal punishment they could come up with?
    When a live is lost, Re-hab should NEVER be an option. Wake up America!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch