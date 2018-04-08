EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, East Pittsburgh, Local TV, Route 30

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two apartment buildings were destroyed when part of Route 30 collapsed in East Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“By the grace of God, I thank the Lord Jesus Christ that we got out in time because the way that building looked today, we would have been dead,” said Andrea Knox.

apartment collapse We Would Have Been Dead: 2 Apartment Buildings Destroyed In Route 30 Collapse

Photo Courtesy: KDKA Photographer Tim Lawson

Knox lived in one of the two buildings at Electric Avenue Apartments that was destroyed after part of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh came crumbling down early Saturday morning. A total of eight residents lived in the two buildings that collapsed.

“Unexpected. Never thought I wouldn’t have a home to go back to,” said Knox.

KDKA-TV’s Amy Wadas talked to Knox at the Comfort Inn in Penn Hills where she is being housed by PennDOT for the time being. That’s where Carmella Lee is too.

“I have a weeks worth of clothes that’s it,” said Lee. “I’ve got nothing.”

electric avenue apartment demolition We Would Have Been Dead: 2 Apartment Buildings Destroyed In Route 30 Collapse

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fletcher Rumbaugh)

Lee and Knox were both evacuated from their buildings on Friday.

“My mom and dad passed away. I lost their pictures. I lost absolutely everything,” said Lee.

“The hero in this is the police chief. Yesterday at 2 o’clock she evacuated all the residents in the building that came down and the building adjacent to it,” said John Katz.
John Katz is the president of the Brandywine Agency which is the leasing agency that operates Electric Avenue Apartments.

Crews have been clearing away debris all Saturday evening. Nearby, a white home sits and there’s only a matter of time before it could go too.

electric avenue apartment demolition1 We Would Have Been Dead: 2 Apartment Buildings Destroyed In Route 30 Collapse

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

But for some residents, they’re trying to keep a positive outlook.

“So it’s one day at a time. One day at a time. We got our life thank God,” said Knox. This is a new beginning.”

PennDOT said it will be reimbursing the property owner of the apartment building and find a new housing for these renters.

As for the homeowner of that white home, PennDOT officials said they will be compensating them because from the looks of that hill, the house will likely being coming down too, whether it’s from the slide itself or if crews tear it down.

PennDOT has also added a new westbound detour to try and alleviate traffic congestion.

To view the Route 30 detours, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch