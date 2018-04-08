Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be hosting the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday.
The Penguins released the schedule for the first round here.
Round 1, Game 1: Wednesday, April 11 at 7:00PM ET.
While Game 1 of the series is officially set, the rest of the series will be determined by the result in tonight’s final regular-season game between Boston and Florida.
