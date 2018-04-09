EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Opening statements are scheduled Tuesday in the trial of a western Pennsylvania man accused in the beating deaths of a mother and son 5½ years ago.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that a Westmoreland County jury was picked Monday for the trial of 44-year-old Robert Briestensky.

Prosecutors allege that he beat 46-year-old Bonnie Lee Broadwater and 24-year-old Lance Holt to death with a baseball bat in their home in October 2012 in a dispute over drugs.

Defense attorneys have argued that DNA evidence found at the scene might point to another suspect, and the judge last week ordered them to turn over a report on the subject to prosecutors by the end of Monday.

