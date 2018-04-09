Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials will be checking to make sure dog owners in a few western Pennsylvania counties have up-to-date licenses this month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says dog wardens will be canvassing in 26 counties to check for current dog licenses. They will also be checking for rabies vaccinations for both dogs and cats.

Most of the counties being canvassed this month are in eastern and central Pennsylvania, but a few western Pennsylvania counties will be checked.

Canvassing began in Westmoreland County last week and will continue through Friday.

Dog wardens will be in Somerset County from April 16 to April 20, and checks will be conducted in Armstrong and Butler counties from April 23 to April 27.

The full canvassing schedule can be found here: media.pa.gov

Under Pennsylvania law, pet owners must have a license for all dogs that are above the age of three months old. All dogs and cats must receive rabies vaccinations once they are three months old.

More counties will be canvassed throughout May and June.

Dog licenses are available through county treasurers’ offices. Click here to find out how to reach your county treasurer.

For more information, visit www.licenseyourdogPA.com, or call (717) 787-3062.