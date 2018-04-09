EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | Remaining Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | 1st Harmar Egg Hatches | 2nd Harmar Egg Hatches
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Butler County, Dog license, Dog Warden, Local TV, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials will be checking to make sure dog owners in a few western Pennsylvania counties have up-to-date licenses this month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says dog wardens will be canvassing in 26 counties to check for current dog licenses. They will also be checking for rabies vaccinations for both dogs and cats.

Most of the counties being canvassed this month are in eastern and central Pennsylvania, but a few western Pennsylvania counties will be checked.

Canvassing began in Westmoreland County last week and will continue through Friday.

Dog wardens will be in Somerset County from April 16 to April 20, and checks will be conducted in Armstrong and Butler counties from April 23 to April 27.

The full canvassing schedule can be found here: media.pa.gov

Under Pennsylvania law, pet owners must have a license for all dogs that are above the age of three months old. All dogs and cats must receive rabies vaccinations once they are three months old.

More counties will be canvassed throughout May and June.

Dog licenses are available through county treasurers’ offices. Click here to find out how to reach your county treasurer.

For more information, visit www.licenseyourdogPA.com, or call (717) 787-3062.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch